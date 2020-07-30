Channing Tatum, Scooter Braun, Amazon Team for Lady Macbeth YA Musical (Exclusive)

John McPhail, who made the zombie horror comedy musical 'Anna and the Apocalypse,' will direct the project which will be written by rising scribe S.J. Inwards.

Amazon Studios is screwing its courage to the sticking place, picking up an untitled Lady Macbeth feature project that has Scooter Braun and Channing Tatum among its producers.

And among the unique distinguishing spots on the project is that it is a musical and YA-centric.

Rising scribe S.J. Inwards will write the project while John McPhail, who made the zombie horror comedy musical Anna and the Apocalypse, will direct.

Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin will produce the untitled Lady Macbeth musical through SB Projects. Tatum will produce with his partners Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets via their banner, Free Association.

Details of the plot are being kept in a castle keep, but the story is said to center on a teenage girl who grapples with her own morality as she contends with the dreadful consequences of her ambition.

It takes its cues from Lady Macbeth, one of literature’s most prominent characters and a key figure in William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, the tale of a Scottish general who murders his way into kingship while descending into madness from guilt and belief in a prophecy told by witches. Lady Macbeth is his wife, a calculating woman who prods her husband into murder and war.

Parets is overseeing for Free Association and Shin will oversee for SB Projects.

Amazon had no comment but the YA space is an important and burgeoning one for the company as it leans into developing more content for that audience segment.

SB, which has a first-look TV deal with Amazon, was involved with FX’s Dave and CBS’ Scorpion, as well as the Justin Bieber doc, Never Say Never. The company has several projects in development including Anna K for HBO Max, an untitled K-Pop film for Fox, and Black Panther drama A Taste of Power.

The Free Association team recently served as producers on Sony’s upcoming comedic drama, Fatherhood, starring Kevin Hart, and are in pre-production on MGM’s Dog, which Tatum will star in and co-direct with Carolin. The producers are also working with directors Jean-Marc Vallee and Johan Renck on various projects.

Inwards is currently writing Her Better Self for Amblin with Circle of Confusion producing and is also adapting Cursed Pirate Girl for Netflix and BOOM! Studios.

McPhail’s Anna and the Apocalypse premiered at the 2017 edition of Fantastic Fest and was a popular offering on the festival circuit, garnering several award nominations. It was picked up by Orion Pictures in 2018.

Inwards is repped by Verve, Kaplan/Perrone and Ginsburg Daniels. McPhail is repped by Verve, XYZ Films and Marks Law Group.