Channing Tatum to Star in, Produce Disney's 'Bob the Musical'

The studio will now begin a hunt for a director.

Channing Tatum is attached to star in and produce Bob the Musical, Walt Disney Studios’ long-gestating musical comedy.

Tatum will also produce the feature via his production banner, Free Association, along with partners Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan. Tripp Vinson and Chris Bender are also producing.

One of the longest projects in development at Disney this century, Bob was first set up in 2004 and has seen many iterations come, come close, and ultimately go.

Michael Chabon, Alan Loeb, Mike Bender (Not Another Teen Movie), John August (Frankenweenie) and Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel (City Slickers) are among those who previously worked on the script over the years.

Directors attached have ranged from Mark Waters and Adam Shankman to Phil Lord and Chris Miller to Michel Hazanavicius (The Artist). It was during the Hazanavicius era that Tom Cruise circled the project as star.

Bob the Musical tells the story of a regular guy who, after a blow to the head, suddenly can hear the inner songs of everyone’s heart as his reality is instantly turned into a musical, much to his dismay.

Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikhman are overseeing for Disney.

Tatum, who is repped by CAA and Hanson Jacobson, next will tackle Dog, a canine drama that he co-wrote and will co-direct with Carolin. Free Association is producing with Gregory Jacobs. Tatum is also slated to star in Soundtrack of Silence, a drama that Free Association and Temple Hill are producing for Paramount.