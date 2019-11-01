Channing Tatum to Star in 'Soundtrack of Silence' Drama for Paramount

The Free Association and Temple Hill project portrays a young man listening to music anew and finding love as his hearing ability slips away.

Channing Tatum is to star in and produce Soundtrack of Silence for Paramount Pictures, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Tatum and his Free Association banner will reteam with Temple Hill, the producers of Dear John, the 2010 drama he starred in and which was directed by Lasse Hallstrom.

Soundtrack of Silence, with a screenplay by Jamie Linden, is based on the KQED story about Matt Hay, a sophomore in college who is losing his hearing and wants to capture the sounds that are slipping away, including the songs and soundtrack of his youth.

That has the young man listening to music with a new appreciation as he develops a silent soundtrack in his head and deeper love for his girlfriend.

The producer credits on Soundtrack of Silence are shared by Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner and John Fischer.

A director is yet to be attached to the project. Tatum has developed a career as both star and producer, making his mark with the Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street franchises.

Tatum is repped by CAA.