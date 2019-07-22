Channing Tatum's Company Secures Film Development Financing

The four-year deal will see Atwater Capital finance at least five projects.

Free Association, the banner led by Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan, has partnered with Atwater Capital to create a film development fund.

The $2 million revolving fund dead has a four-year term and will see Atwater finance a minimum of five projects with the company, per Monday's announcement made jointly by the two entities.

Free Association’s vp production Michael Parets will oversee the deal for the company. Free Association will continue to work with Universal Pictures under its first-look pact.

"We fundamentally believe in great storytelling, and that process is best entrusted to the storytellers themselves. The rise of digitally distributed content means that there is always an audience for good stories, even if that audience is aggregated now across communities that span different continents in a way that linear distribution could never reach. Given the incredible track record of Free Association and Channing Tatum in identifying and developing great stories, we are thrilled and honored to partner with them," Atwater founder and managing partner Vania Schlogel said in a statement.

Atwater launched in 2017 and invests in the media and content sector. Among its portfolio are Stockholm-based Epidemic Sound, Mad River Pictures, David Ayer’s The Tax Collector and the English-language remake of Les Invisibles, the Louis-Julien Petit-directed French film.

Tatum has developed a career as both star and producer, making his mark with the Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street franchises. Free Association is currently in production on Fatherhood, a comedic drama starring Kevin Hart.

CAA Media Finance consulted on the deal.