Charles D. King's MACRO Launches Management Division (Exclusive)

The multimedia company's new representation vertical will be run by former agents Gaby Mena and Jelani Johnson.

After spending the past five years producing content focusing on people of color (Fences, Sorry to Bother You, Just Mercy), Charles D. King’s MACRO will start managing the careers of such talent.

The former WME agent is launching a management arm to represent filmmakers, actors, writers and multihyphenates, a move that comes at a pivotal time when agencies are particularly vulnerable to competition amid their lengthy battle with writers over packaging fees. It also marks King's return to representation after spending 15 years as an agent at WME working with such clients as Tyler Perry, Janelle Monáe and Ryan Coogler before leaving to start his own venture.

That's not to say King will be doing the managing himself. The new division of MACRO will operate independently from the rest of the company (which has a first-look film deal with Warner Bros.) under the leadership of newly hired Paradigm motion picture agent Gaby Mena and former CAA film rep Jelani Johnson, the latter of whom joined MACRO in December as executive vp content strategy and will now hold a dual role at the Los Angeles-based outfit.

Mena, for his part, is bringing over a sizable portion of his Paradigm roster to serve as MACRO’s first clients, including Birds of Passage directors Ciro Guerra and Cristina Gallego, Tigers Are Not Afraid filmmaker Issa López, Dare Me actress Herizen Guardiola and The Burial of Kojo director Samuel “Blitz the Ambassador” Bazawule.

“MACRO was founded with a mission to uplift communities and empower the voice of authentic and multidimensional storytellers from the global new majority,” says King. “The launch of MACRO Management with this incredible team of experienced, entrepreneurial artists’ advocates like Gaby and Jelani expands that mission to further support and amplify the next generation of artists and cultural leaders. I couldn’t be more thrilled about this new, exciting vertical for our company and our business."