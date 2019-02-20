Charles King's Macro Inks First Look With Warner Bros.

The 'Mudbound' banner is set to co-finance studio title 'Just Mercy' starring Michael B. Jordan.

Charles King's Macro is setting down roots at Warner Bros, signing an exclusive first-look deal with the studio.

Under the deal, the Burbank-based studio will have a first look on all feature films Macro intends to develop or package, and will also have the option to co-finance these projects and handle global distribution of these releases.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Warner Bros. Pictures and their visionary leadership team whose bold choices have led to some of our industry’s most successful and impactful films,” said King, who made today's announcement with WB chairman Toby Emmerich and president of production Courtenay Valenti.

“In just a short period of time, Charles and Macro have helped redefine representation in feature films,” said Emmerich and Valenti. “They have an incredible track record, and we’re looking forward to working with them to produce films that highlight the authenticity and importance of diversity.”

Macro's focus is on producing content from filmmakers of color. The company, which was behind Dee Rees' Mudbound and Boots Riley's Sorry to Bother You, is currently in postproduction on Alan Yang's Tigertail at Netflix.

Yesterday, it was announced that Warner Bros. had picked up a Macro-produced Fred Hampton feature, Jesus Was My Homeboy, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield. Macro is set to co-finance Warner Bros project Just Mercy, starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx.

The deal was negotiated by Hansen Jacobson, as well as Latham & Watkins.