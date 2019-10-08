Charles Martin Smith to Direct 'A Street Cat Named Bob' Sequel

The 'Dolphin Tale' director will helm the feature film adaptation of James Bowen's Christmas-themed book 'A Gift From Bob.'

Charles Martin Smith is set to direct A Gift From Bob, the Christmas-themed sequel to the 2016 A Street Cat Named Bob movie adaptation of James Bowen's best-selling book about a stray ginger cat who saved the life of a homeless man.

The original feature, directed by Roger Spottiswoode, told the true story of Bob, a street cat who changed Bowen's life when he was living as a street musician in London.

A Gift From Bob, scripted by Garry Jenkin, sees James looking back at the last Christmas he and Bob spent scraping a living on the streets, and how Bob helped him through tough times by providing strength, friendship and inspiration.

Adam Rolston, Tracy Jarvis and Steve Jarvis will produce the movie sequel, which will start production next month in the U.K.

The A Street Cat Named Bob feel-good movie, released by Cleopatra Films in the U.S. market, starred Luke Treadaway and Ruta Gedmintas.

Charles Martin Smith is repped by APA.