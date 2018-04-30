Charli XCX Signs With Full Stop Management

The British singer will be repped by Brandon Creed, whose clients also include Mark Ronson and Sara Bareilles.

The British singer will be repped by Brandon Creed. He also manages Mark Ronson and Sara Bareilles, among others.

Full Stop’s roster, handled by Creed, his partners Irving Azoff and Jeffrey Azoff and a number of other managers, include Harry Styles, Gwen Stefani, Bon Jovi, Meghan Trainor and Eagles.

Charli XCX, who was formerly repped by Various Artists Management, is set to head out on Taylor Swift’s Reputation stadium tour, along with fellow support, Camila Cabello, starting May 8.

Though she has not toured with Swift before, Charli XCX — who is booked by Paradigm Talent Agency — performed her No. 8 hit, “Boom, Clap,” in Toronto with Swift during Swift’s tour for the album 1989.

In addition to “Boom Clap,” Charli XCX has reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 twice as a featured artist, on Icona Pop’s “I Love It,” which peaked at No. 7 in 2012, and on “Fancy,” which she and Iggy Azalea took to No. 1 in 2014.

As a lead artist, Charli XCX's songs have earned 443 million on demand U.S. streams (audio and video). "Fancy" has earned 493 million on-demand U.S. streams and sold 4.4 million digital tracks, while "I Love It" has garnered 193.5 million on-demand U.S. streams and sold 3 million digital tracks.

As a songwriter, Charli XCX has had her songs recorded by a wide range of artists, including Cabello's “OMG” (featuring Quavo), Iggy Azalea’s “Beg for It” and Selena Gomez’s “Same Old Love,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 chart. She is signed to Sony/ATV.

