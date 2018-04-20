Charlie Corwin Out as Imagine CEO

The former Endemol Shine exec had been hired to help expand the company's cross-platform ventures.

Charlie Corwin, who joined Imagine Entertainment as its CEO a little over a year ago, has exited the company and is planning to put together a media company of his own, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Corwin, who previously served as co-chairman and co-CEO of Endemol Shine North America, was brought aboard Imagine in January, 2017 in the newly-created position of CEO, reporting to Imagine partners Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. The exec had worked at Endemol Shine since 2007 and exited in the fall of 2016.

But he decided to step down from the Imagine post in December, according to Imagine co-chair Michael Rosenberg, who said, "We think Charlie is smart and talented, and we want to be in business with him going forward and so we've made an investment in the company he is putting together."

Corwin's appointment at Imagine had followed that company's securing a $100 million investment from the Raine Group, and he was charged with helping to expand the company's cross-platform entertainment ventures.

Upcoming projects for Imagine Entertainment include the second season of National Geographic's Genius, which kicks off April 24, and the upcoming Lionsgate comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me.

