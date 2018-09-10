Venice: IFC Films Acquires Charlie Manson Drama 'Charlie Says'

Mary Harron directed the indie about the Charles Manson murders that stars Matt Smith as the infamous cult leader.

IFC Films has picked up the Charles Manson drama Charlie Says after a Venice bow, the Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Matt Smith portrays the infamous cult leader in the film directed by Mary Harron, who helmed American Psycho. Suki Waterhouse, Hannah Murray, Odessa Young, Marianne Rendon and Carla Gugino round out the cast for the ensemble drama.

Charlie Says focuses on the three young women (played by Murray, Young and Rendon) who were sentenced to death following the infamous murder case of Manson. When the death penalty was lifted, their sentences became life imprisonment.

One young graduate student, Karlene Faith, played by Merritt Wever, is sent in to teach them, and through her the film follows their transformations as they face the reality of their horrific crimes.

Charlie Says is the first of two Manson-themed movie projects that are being made this year. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with a growing cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, hits theaters July 2019.