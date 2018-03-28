Charlie Walk Out as President of Republic Records Amid Harassment Claims

"Republic Records and Charlie Walk have mutually agreed to part ways," a label representative said in a statement.

Republic Records is cutting ties with former president Charlie Walk, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Wednesday.

“Republic Records and Charlie Walk have mutually agreed to part ways," a label representative said in a statement.

Walk had been on leave with the company since allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct emerged in late January. He also exited The Four, the Fox reality show on which he was a judge, around the same time.

Claims against Walk first surfaced when Life Lab founder Tristan Coopersmith alleged that the exec abused his power when she worked under him, making inappropriate comments about her body and sharing sexual fantasies with her. Two other women later came forward with stories about him in a music industry email newsletter, and Universal Music Group subsequently announced it was initiating an investigation into Walk's conduct.

In February, Walk hired Hollywood power lawyer Patty Glaser to fight the allegations. Walk denies all claims of misconduct.

Walk worked as president of Sony Music's Epic Records from 2005-2009 and had headed up Republic Records since 2016.