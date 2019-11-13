Charlize Theron, Adam McKay to Be Honored at Costume Designers Guild Awards

The 'Bombshell' actress and 'Hustlers' producer will take home trophies at the event Jan. 28.

Charlize Theron will accept another trophy this awards season, after taking home the American Cinematheque Award last week and one of Glamour's Women of the Year Awards on Monday. The Costume Designers Guild announced Wednesday that the Bombshell actress will receive the Spotlight Award at its 22nd annual ceremony, taking place Jan. 28 at the Beverly Hilton.

The Spotlight Award champions an actor who understands the importance of costuming for their character, with past recipients including Cate Blanchett, Amy Adams and Halle Berry.

Vice director Adam McKay (who this year produced Booksmart and Hustlers) will receive the Distinguished Collaborator Award, which honors supporters of costume designers onscreen. Quentin Tarantino, Ryan Murphy and Meryl Streep are past winners.

"Charlize Theron is a costume designer’s dream, bringing integrity and style to every character she embodies, including her roles in Long Shot and Bombshell this year," says guild president Salvador Perez in a statement. "Adam McKay is a visionary and one of the best storytellers of our time regardless of cast, genre or platform, and the diversity of his body of work is astounding."

And finally, Mary Ellen Fields is accepting the Distinguished Service Award. The former owner of Bill Hargate Costumes, Fields and her team have created thousands of pieces for projects such as Black Panther and the Oscars telecasts. She has collaborated with costume designers Jeffrey Kurland (Dunkirk) and Ellen Mirojnick (The Greatest Showman).

Adds Perez, "Mary Ellen Fields is a much-loved member of the costume design community and is known for having magic fingers. So many of the pieces she has built over the years — from gowns to superhero costumes — are unspeakably beautiful."

As previously announced, J.J. Abrams will present Star Trek costume designer Michael Kaplan with the Career Achievement Award. The nominations for the Costume Designers Guild Awards will be revealed Dec. 10.