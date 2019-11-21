Charlize Theron Set to Be Honored at Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala (Exclusive)

The Oscar winner will be feted at the event on Jan. 2 on the same stage with previously announced honorees Renée Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix.

Charlize Theron will kick off the new year with a new award.

The Oscar winning star of Bombshell has been selected to receive the International Star Award, Actress from the Palm Springs International Film Festival for her work as Megyn Kelly in the Lionsgate release. The fest's annual Film Awards Gala, presented by American Express, sponsored by AT&T and Entertainment Tonight and hosted by Mary Hart, will take place Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The event is always a high-profile stop on the awards circuit and the 2020 event is shaping up to be another A-list affair with Theron joining previously announced honorees Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger. It won't be Theron's first date in the desert. The 44-year-old actress, producer and activist previously took home the PSIFF's Desert Palm Achievement Award in 2006 and the Vanguard Award in 2012.

“Over the years, Charlize Theron has created so many memorable roles including her performances in Monster, North Country, Young Adult, Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, Tully and so much more,” said fest chairman Harold Matzner in announcing the news. “In her latest film, Bombshell she gives yet another award-worthy performance through her striking physical transformation of her portrayal as Megan Kelly."

Bombshell, which Theron produced, offers a take on the events inside Fox News under the leadership of Roger Ailes who was eventually brought down by sexual misconduct allegations in 2016. The film is directed by Jay Roach and written by Charles Randolph. Theron stars opposite Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell and Allison Janney. Bombshell hits theaters Dec. 13.

The PSIFF honor is the latest for Theron during what is shaping up to be a busy awards season for the star. To date, she's already received an American Cinematheque honor and an earlier Career Achievement trophy from the Hollywood Film Awards. She will also be honored at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Jan. 28.