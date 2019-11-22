Charlize Theron Details Shocking 'Bombshell' Financial Fallout and How She Recovered

Theron joined David Heyman, Peter Chernin, Dan Lin, Debra Martin Chase and Emma Tillinger Koskoff for the Producer Roundtable.

Charlize Theron pulls double duty as producer and portraying former Fox News host Megyn Kelly on Jay Roach's Bombshell, centering on the sexual harassment scandal at the hands of Fox News founder Roger Ailes, also starring Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. But when it was two weeks out from shooting, Theron received the news that Annapurna Studios dropped out of producing the film.

"A lot of the miracle of getting a movie made is having everybody available, and on this film, we aimed really high and had a lot of actors who are very, very busy and so the scheduling was the biggest problem with the financing falling through because we were two weeks out from shooting, and we had cast everybody and so beyond that. I mean, we had people working, we needed a cast flow," Theron told the Producer Roundtable.

The crushing news sent Theron and Roach into a frenzy to pick up the pieces, until Aaron Gilbert and Bron Studios stepped in to take over financing.

"I do think sometimes things happen for a reason and you're lucky when you can pick up the phone and call a previous financing partner that you've had a great experience with," she said.

"Within two days we knew we had the financing and then there was a real interest in the film, so that was not the problem," she continued. "Studios wanted to be a part of it. I think ultimately we made that movie the exact way that it was supposed to be made."

The full Producer Roundtable is set to air Jan. 26 on SundanceTV. Theron appears on the roundtable panel along with Emma Tillinger Koskoff (Joker, The Irishman), Dan Lin (The Two Popes), Peter Chernin (Ford v Ferrari), David Heyman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Marriage Story) and Debra Martin Chase (Harriet). Follow all the Oscar-season roundtables at THR.com/Roundtables.