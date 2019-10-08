Charlize Theron Opens Up About Hand Injury She Suffered Filming Action Movie 'The Old Guard'

Theron also spoke about whether Megyn Kelly is aware of her upcoming role as the former Fox News star in the Roger Ailes movie 'Bombshell' and how Snoop Dogg's role in 'The Addams Family' "stole [her] thunder."

Charlize Theron opened up about a hand injury she experienced on set of The Old Guard when she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday.

"I have now changed my career. Yes, I am a professional bowler," she joked about her hand cast that resembles a bowling hand guard.

"It's not as cool as I thought it was gonna be," the actress said about her cast. "This is so stupid. I did an action movie and I tore the ligament off the bone fighting." She added, "I messed up my elbow, as well."

She also clarified that her injury glove was not custom made. "It's like a fabric and then they mold it for hours," Theron explained.

Kimmel suggested that Theron not tell people that the glove is from an injury and instead try to pass it off as a trendy new style. "It's hard for girls to put their arms through sleeves, though," she responded. "That's the only thing."

Theron revealed that she didn't realize how bad her injury was initially. "I've been walking around with this injury for two months. How badass is that?" she said. "I didn't know that it was anything. I just was like, 'Toughen up. Come on.' And then I was told by a doctor that it was basically just floating around and I was like, 'Oh, that's interesting. That's why I've only been using these four fingers.'"

The actress also spoke about her role as Megyn Kelly in the upcoming Roger Ailes film Bombshell. Following the release of the film's trailer, many people marveled about how much Theron looked like Kelly.

Theron said that Kelly "is fully aware" of the film. "It's interesting when you make a movie like this. You want to be respectful to your sources and we did a lot of research," she said. "I think as a team we all kind of decided to not get in the ins and outs of what all of those conversations were, but she's fully aware of the film."

Following the commercial break, Theron spoke about her voice role as Morticia Addams in The Addams Family and revealed that she didn't grow up watching the original show. "I discovered it later in my life," she said.

Theron added that her two children are aware that she voiced the character in the film, though they were not initially impressed. "The first animated film I did was a film called Kubo and the Two Strings and I didn't tell them anything because I just wanted them to enjoy the film, but secretly I was hoping that they would get it," she said. "And within two seconds, the oldest just went, 'That's you.'"

Theron said that her children "really loved" The Addams Family. Her character speaks with an accent, so it took her children a while to realize that she was in the film. "They put it together and now they really like it. They want me to talk like that all the time," she said.

The actress also said that her co-star Snoop Dogg "stole my thunder." She explained, "My kids saw it and his character shows up in a pimped ride and he gets out and, literally, my 4-year-old lost her mind. She was like, 'I love the guy with the hair,'" Theron said of Snoop Dogg's character Cousin Itt. "I was like, 'He's barely speaking.' I said, 'Your mother practiced this accent for three months and he's your favorite character?'"

Watch Theron's full appearance below.