Charlize Theron, Paris Jackson, Dame Shirley Bassey Booked for Vienna's Life Ball

The event — organized by AIDS LIFE, now named LIFE+, an independent non-profit association founded in 1992 — is toasting its 25th anniversary in 2018.

Charlize Theron, Paris Jackson and Dame Shirley Bassey have booked a trip to Vienna for this year's milestone Life Ball, one of the world's highest-profile AIDS charity events. As a tribute to its host city, the Austrian capital of Vienna, Life Ball will be presented on June 2 inside Vienna City Hall as "An Homage to The Sound of Music,” honoring Austria’s culture, traditions and history.

Each will make the trek as a representative of an organization close to their respective hearts: Theron for her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project; Jackson on behalf of her godmother’s foundation, the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF), and its mobile clinic work; and Bassey for amfAR, a longtime Life Ball partner.

Jackson will be honored with the LIFE+ Award alongside Joyce Jere, the GAIA country director in Malawi on behalf of the GAIA Elizabeth Taylor Mobile Clinics. In a statement, Jackson explained her commitment to the cause. “I’m passionate about ending the stigma and misinformation surrounding HIV/AIDS, and that’s why I have made it a mission of mine to continue this fight for acceptance and a cure," she said. "I'm so proud of the work ETAF is doing, and for receiving the LIFE+ Award! The grant from Life Ball will go towards this life-saving work."

Oscar winner Theron, a second-time attendee, said, “The energy and commitment of the crowd is inspiring and everyone leaves with a renewed commitment to fighting this virus and living life to the fullest. Our work in supporting youth to keep themselves safe from HIV continues to be energized by this special weekend and the passion that drives it.”

Chairman and Life Ball organizer Gery Keszler praised Theron for the "extraordinary" work she has accomplished in her native South Africa, specifically with youth initiatives. “I had the opportunity to see the sustainable impact of her work myself. Therefore, it is a great pleasure to welcome Charlize Theron at our anniversary in Vienna,” said Keszler.

As for Bassey, Keszler added that having her in attendance will be “like a unique birthday present and an award in itself for 25 years of fighting against HIV/AIDS.”

Tickets go on sale April 24. More information about the event can be found here.