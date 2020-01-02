Golden Globes: Charlize Theron, Will Ferrell, Tiffany Haddish Set to Present

Additional presenters include Octavia Spencer, Daniel Craig, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Kate McKinnon and Ted Danson.

Charlize Theron, Will Ferrell and Tiffany Haddish are among the presenters set to take the stage for the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday.

Additional presenters include Tim Allen, Pierce Brosnan, Glenn Close, Daniel Craig, Ted Danson, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning, Salma Hayek, Scarlett Johansson, Harvey Keitel, Rami Malek, Kate McKinnon, Amy Poehler, Margot Robbie, Octavia Spencer, Sofia Vergara and Kerry Washington.

Ricky Gervais is set to host the annual awards ceremony, with Tom Hanks receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ellen DeGeneres getting the Carol Burnett Award.

Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story leads the film nominees with six nods, followed by Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with five each.

On the TV side, Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable lead with four nominations each. And the following programs each have three nominations: Barry, Big Little Lies, Fleabag, Fosse/Verdon, The Kominsky Method, The Morning Show and Succession.

The 77th annual Golden Globes will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC live from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. A two-hour, official red carpet preshow will stream live exclusively on Facebook Watch, hosted by Sofia Carson, A.J. Gibson, Jeannie Mai and Scott Mantz, starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the Golden Globes, shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.