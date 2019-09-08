Charlotte Kirk in Neil Marshall’s 'The Reckoning': First Look Photo (Exclusive)

Highland Film Group is selling worldwide rights to the 1665 Witch Hunt drama that also stars Joe Anderson, Steven Waddington and Sean Pertwee.

Highland Film Group has released the first photo from The Reckoning, Neil Marshall's 1665 England Witch Hunt drama that stars Charlotte Kirk, Joe Anderson, Steven Waddington and Sean Pertwee.

Below is a photo of Kirk playing the role of Evelyn Haverstock, a young widow facing the recent suicide of her husband (Anderson) and who is falsely accused of being a witch by her jealous landlord after she rejects his unwanted sexual overtures.

Marshall's period drama is set against the backdrop of the Great Plague and subsequent Witch Hunts in England.

Highland Film Group is shopping The Reckoning to buyers at the Toronto Film Festival.

Kirk is the actress at the center of a scandal that engulfed former Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara and led to his departure. Tsujihara resigned after claims he helped Kirk secure auditions and movie roles after they had an affair, according to texts between them published as part of a THR investigation.

The British actress appeared in Warner Bros' How To Be Single and Ocean's 8.