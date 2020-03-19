Charter CEO Tom Rutledge's Pay Rises to $8.7M in 2019

The exec's compensation was up slightly from $8.1 million in 2018, and far below the $98.5 million earned in 2016 when Charter acquired Time Warner Cable and Bright House.

Charter Communications chairman and CEO Thomas Rutledge received compensation worth $8.74 million in 2019, up slightly from $8.15 million in 2018 and $7.8 million in 2017.

His latest annual pay package was down, however, from his $98.5 million take for 2016 when Charter acquired Time Warner Cable and Bright House, according to a regulatory filing.

An SEC filing issued Thursday by Charter, in which John Malone's Liberty Broadband owns a big stake, indicated Rutledge's base salary for 2019 remained at $2 million, while his non-equity incentive plan and "other compensation" was slightly up from the year-earlier period.

His 2016 compensation was due to nearly $80 million in option awards and just over $10 million in stock awards after the company closed the acquisitions of Time Warner Cable and Bright House to become the second-largest U.S. cable operator behind Comcast.

Charter president and COO John Bickham earned $5.03 million in 2019, compared to $4.72 million in 2018. Senior executive vp David Ellen saw his compensation rise to $3.3 million last year, compared to $3.24 million in 2018.

And CFO Christopher Winfrey also saw his compensation edge up to $2.47 million in 2019, compared to $2.13 million a year earlier.

Cord-cutting due to cheaper streaming video services from the likes of Netflix and Amazon has led to lower video subscriber counts for many pay TV companies, while cable giants like Charter add to their internet customer counts.