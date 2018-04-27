Charter Loses 112,000 Pay TV Subs in First Quarter

The company, led by chairman, president and CEO Tom Rutledge, is the second-biggest U.S. cable operator behind Comcast.

Cable operator Charter Communications, in which John Malone's Liberty Broadband owns a big stake, on Friday reported its first-quarter financials and subscriber trends.

The $55 billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable and the $10.4 billion purchase of Bright House in May of 2016 made Charter, led by chairman, president and CEO Tom Rutledge, the second-biggest U.S. cable company behind Comcast.

Charter said Friday that it lost 112,000 net pay TV subscribers in the first quarter, compared with a loss of around 89,000 in the year-ago period. It lost 122,000 residential pay TV subs, compared with 100,000 in the year-ago period, which was partially outweighed by a 10,000 gain in small and medium business subscribers.

High-speed internet subscriber growth of 362,000 in the first quarter, including 331,000 residential subs, compared with 458,000, including 428,000 residential subs, in the same period of 2017.

Charter's first-quarter profit of $168 million compared with a year-ago profit of $155 million. Revenue rose 4.9 percent to $10.7 billion.