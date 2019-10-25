Charter Loses 75,000 Pay TV Subscribers in Third Quarter

The cable giant's overall "customer relationship growth continued to accelerate" though amid broadband and mobile gains, CEO Tom Rutledge highlights.

Cable operator Charter Communications, in which John Malone's Liberty Broadband owns a big stake, on Friday reported that it lost 75,000 pay TV subscribers in the third quarter as cord cutting continues in the U.S.

Management, which has focused on its connectivity services as the company's core business, lauded the fact that the cable giant's overall customer relationship growth continued to gain momentum though amid broadband and mobile gains.

Charter, led by chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge, lost 77,000 residential pay TV subscribers in the latest period, compared with a loss of 66,000 in the year-ago period. As of the end of September, Charter had 15.7 million residential video customers.

The company added 2,000 small and medium business video customers in the third quarter, compared with 12,000 in the year-ago period. Overall, Charter lost 75,000 video subscribers in the third quarter, compared with a loss of 54,000 in the year-ago period.

The broadband business once again led the growth charge in the third quarter as Charter recorded 351,000 residential internet subscriber net additions and 380,000 when including business customers. The company also added 276,000 mobile lines in the quarter, up from 208,000 in the second quarter, bringing its growing mobile business to a total of 794,000 lines.

Charter's overall residential customer relationships grew by 282,000 in the third quarter, compared with 192,000 in the year-ago period. As of Sept. 30, Charter had a total of 27.0 million residential customer relationships, up 3.7 percent over the year-ago period.

Charter also highlighted that as of Sept. 30, it had 29.0 million total customer relationships, having added more than 1.1 million net new customer relationships over the past year.

The company' quarterly earnings came in at $387 million, down from $493 million in the year-ago period, which was boosted by a pension remeasurement gain. Earnings per share of $1.74 were down from $2.11 in the same period last year, but exceeded Wall Street estimates. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, another profitability metric, rose 3.4 percent to $4.1 billion. Third-quarter revenue increased 5.1 percent to $11.5 billion.

"Our strategy of offering high-quality products with good service at attractive prices is working and continues to produce strong customer relationship growth," said Rutledge. "In the third quarter, customer relationship growth continued to accelerate, and our operating strategy keeps us well-positioned to take advantage of the growth opportunity in front of Charter."