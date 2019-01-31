Charter Loses 22,000 Pay TV Subscribers in Fourth Quarter

Earnings for the cable operator, led by chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge, came in below Wall Street expectations.

Cable operator Charter Communications, in which John Malone's Liberty Broadband owns a big stake, on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter pay TV subscriber decline.

The company, led by chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge, lost 36,000 residential pay TV subscribers in the fourth quarter, compared with the addition of 2,000 in the year-ago period. It added 14,000 small and medium business video customers, up from 12,000 in the year-ago period. Overall, Charter lost 22,000 video subscribers, compared with a gain of 14,000 in the year-ago period.

In terms of broadband subscribers, Charter's growth accelerated. It added 289,000 residential and 40,000 business internet customers for a total gain of 329,000. That compares with the year-ago additions of 263,000 and 41,000, respectively, for a total of 304,000.

Overall, Charter said it added 248,000 customer relationships in the fourth quarter, up from 209,000 in the year-ago period.

Quarterly earnings came in at $296 million, or $1.29 per share, below Wall Street estimates. That compared with $9.6 billion in the year-ago period, which was boosted by a tax benefit from a reduction in the deferred tax liability as a result of tax reform.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, another profitability metric, rose 4.6 percent to $4.2 billion. Fourth-quarter revenue increased 5.9 percent to $11.2 billion.