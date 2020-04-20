Charter Plans No Worker Layoffs, Furloughs for 60 Days

"Charter employees have stepped in and stepped up, ensuring our customers stay connected when it matters most," the U.S. cable giant said on its blog site.

U.S. cable giant Charter Communications said it plans no employee layoffs or furloughs for two months as it expands its workforce to keep its businesses running amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charter, led by CEO Tom Rutledge, on its site also said Sunday it has permanently increased its minimum wage to $20 per hour. "Charter employees have stepped in and stepped up, ensuring our customers stay connected when it matters most. Our employees are our greatest resource, and to reinforce our commitment to them in this uncertain time, we are announcing that for the next 60 days no employee will be laid off or furloughed," Charter stated.

Charter added it will "continue to add to the ranks of our 95,000 employees" as it offers internet, telephone and TV news to around 29 million customers across 41 states.

The cable giant said it had expanded its Spectrum call center operations and created more than 350 new jobs in El Paso, Texas, on top of another 200 new employees in Rotterdam, New York, and 185 more jobs in Kansas City, Missouri.

"These jobs offer competitive wages and excellent benefits," Charter said.

Cord-cutting due to cheaper streaming video services from the likes of Netflix and Amazon has led to lower video subscriber counts for many pay TV companies, while cable giants like Charter add to their internet customer counts.