Charter's Spectrum Originals Picks up Spanish Soccer Series

‘Side Games’ will have its U.S. premiere July 15.

Cable giant Charter Communications’ Spectrum Originals has picked up the scripted soccer series Side Games (Todo Por El Juego) from The Mediapro Studio’s Imagina International Sales.

The series will have its U.S. premiere July 15 (episodes 1-3), followed by more episodes July 22 (episodes 4-5) and July 29 (episodes 6-8).

Based on the novel El Futbol No Es Asi, written by the president of the Spanish Soccer League Javier Tebas and co-writer Pedro Torrens, the Spanish-language series debuted across Latin America last July.

Set in the glamorous world of a fictionalized Second Division Spanish Soccer League, it follows an activist businessman who ascends to the team presidency only to find himself embroiled in a mob-controlled world involving illegal betting, political corruption, family turmoil and murder.

Produced by The Mediapro Studio, the eight-episode Side Games was developed by Argentine writer Eduardo Sacheri (scripter of the original Oscar-winning film The Secret in Their Eyes, which inspired a remake in 2015) and directed by showrunner Daniel Calparsoro (The Warning). It stars Roberto Enriquez, Patricia Vico, Pedro Casablanc, Marian Alvarez, Maria Molins, Andres Gertrudix, Maria de Nati, Lucas Velasco, Toni Sevilla and Jesus Ruyman

“With its strong embrace by Latin American audiences and the massive popularity of soccer as a backdrop, we believe this wonderfully written dramatic series will appeal to both the large and growing Spanish-speaking viewership in the U.S., as well as everyone who loves sophisticated drama,” Spectrum Originals head Katherine Pope said in a statement.

The Mediapro Studio chief content officer Javier Mendez added: “We are very satisfied with this agreement with Spectrum Originals, which extends the international reach of the series, in line with the distribution strategy followed with all our major productions and at a time when fiction in Spanish is more in demand than ever.”

Mendez served as executive producer on the series alongside Laura Fernandez Espeso, Juan Pablo Santos, Bernat Elias, Willard G. Tressel and Harvey Grisalez.