Chase Hudson and TikTok Collective the Hype House Sign With WME (Exclusive)

The Hype House has gone Hollywood.

TikTok breakout Chase Hudson and his creator collective, Hype House, have signed with WME in all areas, including digital, fashion, modeling, music, touring, commercials, film and television and licensing.

Hudson, 17, has more than 9 million followers on the social app TikTok, where his comedy, dancing and lip syncing videos regularly get millions of views. He has more than 14 million followers across TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat.

He's the founder the Los Angeles-based Hype House, a two-month-old collab group comprised of some of the most popular creators on TikTok. The group has around 20 members — including Charli D'Amelio, Thomas Petrou and Addison Rae — some of whom live together in an L.A. mansion that was recently profiled by the New York Times.

Hudson is managed by Erika Monroe-Williams at The Green Room.