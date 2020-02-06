'Cheer' Breakout Jerry Harris Signs With DBA and UTA (Exclusive)

The fan favorite from the hit Netflix docuseries will explore new business opportunities while continuing his studies and sport at Navarro College.

Cheer star Jeremiah "Jerry" Harris has signed with influencer management company Digital Brand Architects and its parent agency, UTA, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Harris has become a breakout figure in Netflix's hit docuseries about the competitive cheerleading team at Navarro College, balancing personal tragedy from his past with his inspirational "mat talk" and outgoing personality. Since Cheer's Jan. 8 premiere, Harris and his teammates have become media darlings with appearances on such shows as Today and Ellen.

DBA and UTA will represent Harris in new opportunities now available to him in television, endorsements, touring, literary and product licensing — although he isn't abandoning either his studies or his sport at Navarro.