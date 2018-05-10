Chef Roy Choi to Host PBS Food Show About "Broken Systems in Our Environment" (Exclusive)

The culinary guru who inspired Jon Favreau's 'Chef' will explore issues ranging from water access to food waste.

Roy Choi, the high-profile Los Angeles chef whose Korean tacos served out of food trucks influenced a generation of admirers, will host Broken Bread, slated for broadcast on KCET, DirectTV and Dish Network in early 2019. The venture is a co-production of KCETLink and Tastemade.

Choi, whose rise loosely inspired Jon Favreau’s 2014 indie hit Chef, has gone on to open several acclaimed high-end restaurants, including A-Frame and Commissary, as well as a health-oriented fast-food concept, LocoL, whose locations are situated in underserved communities. His socially conscious bent will be on view in the program, which he tells The Hollywood Reporter “will be looking at broken systems in our environment, whether it’s water access or food waste or meal availability in schools.” Shooting will take place this summer.

Tastemade approached Choi, named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2016, about the project several months ago. “They had it fully conceptualized and they built it around me,” he says. “It’s like a director writing a script with someone in mind.”

KCET is set to merge with PBS SoCal/KOCE by mid-2018, subject to regulatory approvals.