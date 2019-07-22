Chelsea Clinton Welcomes Third Child

The former first daughter gave birth to another son on Monday morning.

Chelsea Clinton is now a mom to three.

The former first daughter and her husband Marc Mezvinsky welcomed their baby boy, Jasper, on Monday morning.

Clinton took to Twitter on Monday to share the news. "This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky," she tweeted. "We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother."

Clinton's mother, Hillary Clinton, also shared the news on Twitter. The former Secretary of State shared her daughter's original announcement tweet and added, "Sharing some happy news this morning! Bill and I are so thrilled."

Jasper joins Clinton and Mezvinsky's two other children Charlotte, 4, and Aidan, 2.

The couple married in July 2010. Clinton announced that she was pregnant in Jan. on Twitter. "Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother!" she tweeted on Jan. 22. "We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer."