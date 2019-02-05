Chelsea Handler to Release New Memoir 'Life Will Be the Death of Me'

The comedian will also embark on a "sit-down comedy tour," she said.

Chelsea Handler is venturing from the small screen onto the bookshelves once more, announcing Tuesday that she will release a new memoir, Life Will Be the Death of Me, on April 9.

Handler's first book in five years is described as chronicling the comedian's "Year of Self-Sufficiency" following the election of President Donald Trump.

Handler unveiled a first look at the cover, showing her posing next to dogs on a couch, with oranges in her hand.

This is the cover of my new book, Life Will be The Death of Me, coming out 4/9. I will be coming to a city near you with my sit down comedy tour. Tickets before general public available using pre-sale password SITDOWN at https://t.co/svzF7lSTe2 pic.twitter.com/B7fHcnef1x — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 5, 2019

The New York Times best-selling author published her first book, My Horizontal Life: A Collection of One-Night Stands, in 2005. Her last release was 2014’s Uganda Be Kidding Me, which inspired the Netflix comedy special Uganda Be Kidding Me: Live.

To celebrate the book’s release, Handler will embark on a 16-city comedy tour that is set to kick off April 11 in Boston. The comedian is expected to travel to cities such as Washington, Los Angeles, New York and Denver. The tour will conclude June 1 in San Francisco.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday and will include a copy of Handler's memoir in the price.