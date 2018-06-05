Chelsea Peretti to Star in 'Spinster' Comedy

The comic, actress and writer will play a woman, dumped on her 39th birthday, contemplating life alone in the Canadian indie.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti is toplining Spinster, an indie comedy from director Andrea Dorfman and Sea Green Pictures.

Peretti is playing Gaby, a woman who after being unceremoniously dumped on her 39th birthday faces her fear of becoming a pathetic, lonely spinster. The stand-up comic, actress and writer recently starred in Game Night, opposite Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, and completed work on Friendsgiving, with Malin Akerman and Kat Dennings.

Her TV credits include HBO's Girls, Fox's New Girl, FX's Louie and Comedy Central's Kroll Show. Dorfman is directing Spinster from a screenplay by Jennifer Deyell and the Canadian indie, shooting in Nova Scotia, is produced by Marc Tetreault, William Woods, Jay Dahl and Bill Niven.

"We’re happy to have Chelsea on board, her energy and wit will make the main character someone you want to root for,” said Tetreault in a statement.

Peretti is repped by William Morris Endeavor Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.