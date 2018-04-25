Cher Performs 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' Song at CinemaCon

The superstar received a standing ovation.

In the biggest surprise of CinemaCon so far, Cher took the stage to perform ABBA's "Fernando" to promote her upcoming film, Mamma Mia: Here we Go Again!

The sequel to the hit 2008 film, Mamma Mia!, opens in theaters on July 20.

Cher, dressed in a full glitter pantsuit and matching platform heels, finished the song as balloons dropped form the ceiling. A small armada of dancers performed a choreographed routine, while Cher appeared on a raise platform from behind fake palm fronds. She received a standing ovation.

Many of the stars of the first film — including Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Christine Baranski and Colin Firth — return returning for the follow-up, which will include ABBA songs not featured in the first film, along with some reprised favorites.

New additions include Lily James and Cher.

Ol Parker, the writer of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and its sequel, wrote and will direct Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Mamma Mia 2 once more brings the producers of the original movie, Littlestar’s Judy Craymer and Playtone’s Gary Goetzman, together. Craymer is also the creator and producer of the hit stage musical upon which the 2008 film was based. Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus are aboard again to provide music and lyrics and serve as executive producers.

Mamma Mia! grossed more than $600 million worldwide.