Chernin Entertainment Signs First-Look Deal With Netflix

Peter Chernin last year produced 'Ford v Ferrari,' the hit racing drama that starred Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

Chernin Entertainment, the prolific production banner run by Peter Chernin, has signed a first-look deal for film with Netflix, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Terms of the deal were not revealed. Representatives for Chernin declined to comment.

The producer previously called Fox his home and it’s where he made the well-regarded Planet of the Apes trilogy that showed blockbusters could have brains.

His tastes and movies ran a gamut, from comedies such as The Heat, which starred Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy, to acclaimed dramas such as Hidden Figures, to musicals such as The Greatest Showman.

Last year he saw the James Mangold racing drama Ford v Ferrari score four Oscar nominations, including best picture (and walk away with two wins), while crossing a $117 million finish line at the domestic box office.

His most recent films were the animated comedy Spies in Disguise, starring Will Smith and Tom Holland, and horror thriller Underwater, with Kristen Stewart.