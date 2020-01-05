Golden Globes: 'Chernobyl' Wins Best Limited Series

Ricky Gervais hosted the annual awards ceremony from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Chernobyl won best limited series at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

The program beat out fellow nominees Catch-22, Fosse/Verdon, The Loudest Voice and Unbelievable.

The HBO and Sky TV five-part retelling of the aftermath of the worst nuclear reactor disaster in history dominated the Emmys last fall, winning 10 awards. While some pundits expected Netflix's Unbelievable to win this category, the actress nominees for the show, Toni Collette, Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever failed to win the awards for which they were nominated. Meanwhile, Chernobyl actor Stellan Skarsgard won best supporting actor in a TV series early in the broadcast.

Chernobyl star Jared Harris was quick to thank HBO and called out host Ricky Gervais' monologue claim that "the best actors" are working with Netflix. "See Ricky it's not all about Netflix. Sorry, Netflix."

After thanking the companies behind the series, cities where they filmed and foreign crews, Harris touched on the show's present-day relevance saying that creator Craig Mazin's script, "posed the question what is the cost of lies and that question becomes more relevant with each passing day's news cycle." He said the series is dedicated to the "courage and sacrifice" of those who shielded others from the worst effects of the disaster.

Harris was also nominated for best actor in a limited series but lost to the absent Russell Crowe, who won for his portrayal of Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice.