Emmys: 'Chernobyl' Wins Best Limited Series

Chernobyl, took home the Emmy Award for limited series during Sunday night's ceremony.

The Craig Mazin-created series beat out other nominees When They See Us, Escape at Dannemora, Fosse/Verdon and Sharp Objects.

When accepting the award, Mazin was quick to thank the people of Lithuania who welcomed them as they filmed the series. Mazin then paid honor to the victims of the nuclear plant disaster and hoped the series served as a way to remind people of their legacy.

"I hope that in some small way our show has helped remind people of the value of the truth and the danger of the lie," Mazin explained. "I'd like to think we can make stories be known permanently and that's a remarkable power and responsibility for us all."

The limited series win marked the third Emmy the HBO series won after already nabbing the golden statuette for best writing and directing.

