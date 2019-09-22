Emmys: 'Chernobyl's' Johan Renck Wins Best Directing for a Limited Series

The director beat out Ava DuVernay, Ben Stiller, Thomas Kail, Jessicia Yu and Stephen Frears for the award.

Johan Renck won in the directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special category for his work on HBO's Chernobyl at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday.

The director beat out Ava DuVernay, Ben Stiller, Thomas Kail, Jessicia Yu and Stephen Frears for the honor.

He began his acceptance speech by poking fun at Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who said that her Fleabag co-workers were the best family during her acceptance earlier in the night. "My family is better than your family," he joked.

The director continued his acceptance speech by thanking the team behind the scenes and cast of the limited series.

Renck's victory marked his first win at the Emmys, while Chernobyl also won in the outstanding limited series category.

The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The hostless show aired on Fox.