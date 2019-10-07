Cherry Jones Joins Jessica Chastain in Tammy Faye Bakker Biopic

Andrew Garfield is also set to star.

Cherry Jones, who just picked up an Emmy for her work in The Handmaid's Tale, will join Jessica Chastain in Fox Searchlight's Tammy Faye Bakker movie.

The feature is based on the documentary The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and will be directed by Big Sick filmmaker Michael Showalter from a script by Abe Sylvia.

The movie will track the rise and fall of the Christian personalities throughout In the 1970s and ’80s, from their humble beginnings to their creation of the largest religious broadcasting network and a theme park. While Tammy Faye was noted for her singing and her embrace of people from all walks of life — most notably her work with the LGBT community during the height of the AIDS crisis — she and her husband's empire fell following the revelation of financial improprieties and a rape allegation leveled against Jim Bakker.

Andrew Garfield will also star in the movie, playing Jim.

Chastain will produce with Kelly Carmichael through their Freckle Films banner, along with Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane through their MWM Studios. Jordana Mollick will exec produce.

