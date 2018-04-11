Cheryl Boone Isaacs Joins Board of Payroll Company

The former Film Academy president has been enlisted by Cast & Crew.

Cheryl Boone Isaacs has joined the board of Cast & Crew, the Burbank-based payroll-services company said Wednesday.

Boone Isaacs most recently spent four years as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, where she introduced several initiatives designed to boost diversity and inclusion into the Oscar-voting body.

Boone Isaacs also boasts a four-decade career promoting movies for such studios as Columbia Pictures, Melvin Simon Prods., The Ladd Co., Paramount Pictures and New Line Cinema. In 2005, she founded CBI Enterprises, a film-marketing consulting firm.

The executive's "network of relationships" and "thought leadership with respect to cultural and social issues will enable her to bring a unique and valuable perspective" to Cast & Crew, said CEO Eric Belcher.

"As Cast & Crew redefines its industry by digitizing and expanding its solutions, it will encounter numerous opportunities," Boone Isaacs said.

Cast & Crew, founded in 1976, is one of several companies that enable movie and TV productions to pay their workers. The company, controlled by the Silver Lake investment firm, also assists in labor relations, residuals, tax incentives and more.

"The company has been an industry leader for more than four decades and has earned an enviable record for service and true partnership with its clients," Boone Isaacs added.