Spyglass Media Group Names Cheryl Rodman Chief Legal Officer

Cheryl Rodman is joining the newly announced Spyglass Media Group as its chief legal officer, it was announced today by chairman and CEO Gary Barber, to whom she will report. She will be responsible for overseeing all legal matters and business and legal affairs for the company, including corporate matters and strategic growth initiatives.

Rodman previously worked with Barber at MGM, where she held the position of executive vp and deputy general counsel, serving on the business and legal affairs team handling major corporate and financial transactions and strategic investments. Before that, she was the general counsel and executive vp of Spyglass Entertainment, the production, finance and distribution company Barber co-founded. Prior to that, she was an associate of Troop Meisinger Steuber & Pasich and Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld.

“I have had the pleasure of working alongside Cheryl at several companies over the years and always relied on her measured and savvy counsel. Cheryl is a powerhouse whose extensive legal experience, negotiating skills, and business acumen will serve our company well as we continue to build Spyglass into a formidable premium content company,” Barber said in announcing her appointment.

Spyglass Media Group is a partnership between Barber and Lantern Entertainment co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic and strategic investors Eagle Pictures and Cineworld Group. Spyglass is now home to the more than 250 film library titles as well as scripted and unscripted television series that were acquired by Lantern in the Weinstein Co. bankruptcy.