'The Chi' Actress Sonja Sohn Arrested on Suspicion of Cocaine Possession

She was released on $1,500 bail and will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Sonja Sohn was arrested over the weekend for alleged possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The Chi actress was arrested just after midnight on Sunday in Manteo, North Carolina, and cited for felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, according to Major Jeff Deringer, spokesman for the Dare County Sheriff's Office.

The substance and paraphernalia were allegedly found in the actress' purse during a traffic stop.

Sonja currently stars on Showtime series The Chi as Laverne.

The actress is also known for playing Detective Shakima Greggs on all five seasons of HBO's The Wire.