Chicago Police Release Footage From Night of Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attack

Police body-cam footage shows authorities entering the actor's Chicago apartment, where he was found with a rope strung around his neck.

The Chicago Police Department released surveillance footage shortly after Empire actor Jussie Smollett's alleged attack took place.

In one of the released videos, police body-cam footage shows authorities entering the actor's Chicago apartment, where he was found with a rope strung around his neck that he alleged was part of the attack. He informs the officers that he kept the rope on his neck because he "just wanted you all to see it."

Once Smollett discovers that the officers are recording via body-cam, he requests they be turned off. "I don't want to be filmed," he tells officers.

In the video, Smollett's manager can also be overheard telling officers that he was bothered and emotional over the fact that the attackers would place a rope around his client's neck. He also emphasized that the actor didn't want everything to be a "big deal."

In another video, brothers and Smollett's alleged attackers Abel and Ola Osundairo are shown being arrested immediately after returning from Nigeria.

The released footage arrives after a judge decided to appoint a special prosecutor Friday to investigate the decision by Cook County prosecutors to dismiss all charges against Smollett, who was accused of lying to the police by claiming he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago in January.

The city of Chicago is also pursuing Smollett in civil court to recoup the $130,000 overtime cost stemming from the investigation.

According to The Associated Press, police also released nearly 1,200 different individual files on Monday, including thousands of pages of documents, arrest reports and handwritten notes from the police. In total, there are more than 90 hours of video footage, much of it hour after hour of surveillance cameras high above city streets.

Despite all 16 felony charges being dropped against Smollett and his record being wiped clean, his fate on Empire had remained unclear. Fox Entertainment announced in April that Smollett would not appear in season six of Empire, which is its last season. In March, Empire creator Daniels posted a short video in which he described the Smollett ordeal as a "rollercoaster" with no one comprehending how to best handle the situation. "These past couple of weeks have been a freakin' roller coaster. Me and my cast have experienced pain and anger and sadness and frustration and really don’t know how to deal with it, you know?" he said.

Daniels then tweeted earlier this month that Smollett would not be reprising his role. His tweet, posted in response to a report that stated that Empire writers were preparing for his return on the show's sixth and final season, read, "This is not factual. Jussie will NOT be returning to Empire."

Watch the footage below via ABC 7 News Chicago.