Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Acquires Mark Damon's Foresight Unlimited

The company will be shopping the Michael Caine-starrer 'Best Sellers' and Nicolas Cage's 'Wally’s Wonderland' at AFM as part of a new Screen Media division.

Mark Damon's Foresight Unlimited has been acquired by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's new distribution arm Screen Media.

The newly merged company will acquire worldwide rights at the American Film Market, while Damon's Foresight will also shop two new projects: Best Sellers, starring Michael Caine and set to shoot in December, and the Nicolas Cage starrer Wally’s Wonderland, set to start filming in January.

Damon, with a Hollywood career spanning 50 years, first as an actor and then a producer, has long been a veteran of international film financing and distribution and has netted 11 Oscar nominations and one win for Monster.

Chicken Soup for the Soul as part of its merger deal acquired Foresight's film library and sales operations. Screen Media will now be run by Damon and Tamara Birkemoe, in close association with Screen Media president David Fannon.

In the last year, Chicken Soup for the Soul has also launched Landmark Studio Group, a TV development and production arm run by David Ozer, and nabbed a majority stake at the ad-supported video-on-demand joint venture Crackle Plus, run by the president of VOD networks, Philippe Guelton.

The Foresight library includes Lone Survivor, starring Mark Wahlberg; 2 Guns, featuring Denzel Washington and Wahlberg; and the romantic comedy And So It Goes, starring Diane Keaton, Michael Douglas and Rob Reiner.

"I am very excited to add the very knowledgeable and capable Foresight team to Screen Media,” said Fannon in a statement. Damon in his own statement said Screen Media had acquired nearly 40 films that he had produced and distributed over the years, and that he had known Chicken Soup for the Soul chairman Bill Rouhana for 40 years.

"We very much like the Screen Media team, and know that this relationship should enrich both of our companies. For us, it’s the right movement, at the right time. And we are very excited about it," Damon added.

The Foresight portfolio also includes The Last Full Measure, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Christopher Plummer, and The Hurricane Heist, starring Toby Kebbell and Maggie Grace.