Childish Gambino Surprise Drops New Album

Much of the material, released in the middle of Saturday night, is brand new, including a collaboration with Ariana Grande, though 2018's "Feels Like Summer" and 2019's "Algorythm" are included in this run of 12 tracks.

Childish Gambino shocked his fans in the earliest hours of Sunday morning when he released a batch of new music in the middle of the night.

Though it's currently absent from streaming services, Donald Glover Presents is available at donaldgloverpresents.com, which features little more than the music -- with no identifying information for each track -- and artwork for the release. Four panels of a black-and-white cartoon strip depict a city street scene devolving into chaos, with people in the distance jumping out of buildings on fire, with members of the crowd alternately smiling, screaming or posing for selfies. The first panel is singled out as Donald Glover Presents' cover.

Much of the material is brand new, including a collaboration with Ariana Grande, though 2018's "Feels Like Summer" and 2019's "Algorythm" are included in this run of 12 tracks. (Billboard has reached out to a representative for Childish Gambino for further comment.)

Stream Donald Glover Presents here.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.