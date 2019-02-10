Grammys: Childish Gambino Makes History With Record of the Year Win

Childish Gambino is the first rapper to win the category.

Childish Gambino took home one of the Recording Academy's biggest awards, record of the year, for his song, "This is America" at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. He's the first rapper to win the honor.

"This is America" also scored a win for song of the year.

The musician beat out fellow nominees "I Like It" by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin; "The Joke" by Brandi Carlile; God's Plan by Drake; Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper; All the Stars by Kendrick Lamar and SZA; Rockstar by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage; and The Middle by Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey.

According to the Grammys, record of the year honors the artists, producers, and engineers who contributed to the recording of a song, while song of the year recognizes the composition and songwriters. Childish Gambino's "This is America" won the latter.

The 2019 Grammy Awards were hosted by Alicia Keys from the Staples Center in Los Angeles and broadcast on CBS.