Grammys: Childish Gambino's "This is America" Wins Song of the Year

Childish Gambino's "This is America" won song of the year at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. The songwriters, who were not present at the ceremony to accept the award, were Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson.

In the early days of its release,"This is America" gained over 50 million views on YouTube, breaking Gambino's previous records on the platform. (Currently, the video has been viewed over 482 million times.) The song tackles topics that affect the Black community in America, such as gun violence, police brutality and mass shootings.

The singer beat out "All the Stars" from (artists) Kendrick Lamar and SZA, "Boo'd Up" from Ella Mai, "God's Plan" from Drake, "In My Blood" from Shawn Mendes, "The Joke" from Brandi Carlile, "The Middle" from Zedd, Maren Moriss and Grey, "Shallow" from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

The 61st annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Alicia Keys, were broadcast live from Staples Center in Los Angeles.