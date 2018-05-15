Childish Gambino's Album Sales Rise 419 Percent After "This Is America" Release, 'SNL' Performance

Three of his albums re-enter the Billboard 200 chart, led by 'Awaken, My Love!'

After a busy week for Donald Glover, and his musical alter ego Childish Gambino, the latter’s album sales gained a whopping 419 percent in the U.S. in the week ending May 10, according to Nielsen Music. Glover hosted NBC’s Saturday Night Live on May 5 and, during the show, performed his new buzzy single, “This Is America," and released its much-discussed music video.

Collectively, Childish Gambino’s catalog of albums sold 11,000 copies — up from just a little more than 2,000 in the week previous. (None of those albums includes the Billboard Hot 100-topping This Is America, though it is presumed to be featured on the musician's forthcoming new album.)

On the Billboard 200 chart dated May 19, three of the artist's albums re-enter the chart. His most recent release, Awaken, My Love! jumps back on at No. 45 with 12,000 equivalent album units earned (up 156 percent), with traditional album sales comprising 5,000 of that sum (up 268 percent). Because the Internet returns to the list at No. 61 (10,000 units; up 178 percent, with 3,000 in sales; up 681 percent), while Camp comes back on at No. 197 (5,000 units; up 174 percent, with 2,000 in sales; up 497 percent).

In terms of total on-demand streams for the week ending May 10, Childish Gambino's songs collected 102.7 million clicks (in both video and audio streams) — up 487 percent. That figure includes the 65.3 million collected by “This Is America.” Even without the “America” streams, the rest of his songs still saw a robust 114 percent jump in streams.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.