Childish Gambino's 'This Is America' Is YouTube's Biggest First Week Debut This Year

The musician and actor first dropped the single and its music video during his 'SNL' hosting gig.

Since its May 5 release, Childish Gambino's deeply symbolic This Is America video had the Internet buzzing over its cultural significance, sparking debate and political conversation across blogs and social media. Now, the video's statistics prove just how influential the video was.

The video garnered 85.3 million views in its first week on YouTube, earning it the title of the biggest first week debut of any video this year. Currently, at more than 112 million views, it's the fifth fastest video to reach 100M in the platform's history. As a result of the viral reaction, This Is America holds the No. 1 spot on the YouTube Songs chart in 11 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.

Watch the clip for This Is America below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.