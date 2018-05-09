Childish Gambino's "This Is America" Video Hits 50 Million Views in Days

The artist has smashed all of his previous YouTube records.

There's a lot to unpack in Childish Gambino's powerful "This Is America" video, which has been the talk of the Twitterverse since he unleashed the new song and accompanying visual on Saturday night (May 5), shortly after he took over Saturday Night Live.

In the days since its release, the "This Is America" video has amassed over 50 million views on YouTube, breaking all of Gambino's previous records on the video platform.

For starters, Gambino's new video garnered close to one million views in the first hour and soared to an estimated 12.9 million views in the first 24 hours, a rep from the platform confirmed to Billboard. What's more, the "This Is America" video has become one of this year's biggest music video debuts and was the most watched video on YouTube from Sunday (May 6) to Tuesday (May 8).

In the four-minute visual, Gambino tackles a myriad of topics that have affected the black community in America, including police brutality, gun violence, and mass shootings.

The timely visual comes on the heels of Kanye West's controversial Twitter spree, in which the rapper repeatedly endorsed Donald Trump and made an ill-advised comment about slavery.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.