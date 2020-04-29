'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Actress Abigail Cowen Starring in 'Redeeming Love' Adaptation

D.J. Caruso directed the period love drama that is now seeking a theatrical distributor.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Abigail Cowen has wrapped a leading turn in Redeeming Love, an indie adaptation of the historical romance best-selling novel by Francine Rivers.

D.J. Caruso, taking a 180-degree turn from the action thrillers he is known for, directed the period drama, whose cast also includes Tom Lewis (Gentleman Jack), Logan Marshall-Green (Upgrade), X-Men actress Famke Janssen, Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev and Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane.

The movie finished shooting principal photography in March in South Africa before worldwide shutdowns occurred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Redeeming Love is now being shopped around for a theatrical distributor.

The historical romance novel, which has sold more than 3 million copies and been published in more than 30 languages, tells the complicated love story between Angel, a young woman sold into prostitution as a child and not knowing any kind of other life, and a man who follows God’s instruction that Angel is his true love. It is a retelling of the biblical book of Hosea but set against the backdrop of the California Gold Rush of the 1850s.

Cowen plays the hardened and distrustful Angel, while Lewis plays Michael, the man who believes that love can heal anything.

Producing the movie are Cindy Bond of Mission Pictures International, Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn of Nthibah Pictures and Michael Scott, David A.R. White and Brittany Yost for Pure Flix Entertainment, a faith and family production banner.

The executive producers are Rivers and Roma Downey through LightWorkers.

Cowen scored the leading role after a global search. The actress broke out with the role of Dorcas on Netflix’s Sabrina and next leads the streamer’s upcoming series Fate: The Winx Saga, inspired by the popular Italian animated franchise. She is repped by Paradigm and Link Entertainment.

Marshall-Green, Dobrev and Dane are repped by CAA. Lewis is with Independent Talent. Janssen is repped by ICM Partners and Link.