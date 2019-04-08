'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Star Chance Perdomo Was Almost Cast as Jughead on 'Riverdale'

The star speaks to The Hollywood Reporter about Part Two of the Netflix series.

[This story contains spoilers from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's first and second seasons.]

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina breakout star Chance Perdomo has become a fan favorite on the Netflix series, but as he explained to The Hollywood Reporter In Studio, he was almost cast in Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's other popular series, Riverdale, in the role of Jughead.

"One of my first auditions actually was for Riverdale. Did some self-tapes and I got quite a few rounds and I had no idea how close I got," he explained. "They kept me in mind and I had no idea until later Roberto was like, 'Brother, do you know how close you got?... It was almost you.'"

While Perdomo ultimately lost the role to Cole Sprouse, who's also become a fan-favorite on Riverdale, he has no hard feelings. "I'm not even mad. I grew up watching Cole Sprouse and his brother [Dylan Sprouse], and to have come close and lose it to one of the people I used to watch, it's good," he said.

Perdomo was later cast as Sabrina's mischievous, bad-boy cousin Ambrose on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and in the second season of the Netflix series (now streaming), viewers see Ambrose go off on a "self-discovery massacre" following the brutal death of Luke, played by Darren Mann.

"After Luke gets brutally murdered and Ambrose finds out, he's got a three-hold quest: one, to go after Blackwood [Richard Coyle], two, to take on all these witch hunters and hunt them down one-by-one, and three, to go and learn many more skills because there's a lot of shit going down, so he's like, 'Well, what can I do to protect my family more?' So he goes off to learn and he goes off basically on a self-discovery massacre, so to speak," he says.

One person who joins him at the end of Part Two is Prudence, played by Tati Gabrielle, whom Ambrose has also been romantically involved with.

But when it comes to who he thinks is the perfect match for Ambrose, he explained, "It depends on which time, because Luke opens him up to the outside world and how to love and whatnot, and Prudence, they're able to relate to teach other and have more in common. They've both suffered in similar ways and are able to console each other in that regard. So if Luke opened him up, Prudence can help him heal through his pain."

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is now streaming on Netflix. Watch the video above to hear Perdomo also discuss Part Three, which aunt on the series is his favorite and more.