'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Actress Tati Gabrielle Talks Prudence's Complicated Relationships

[This story contains spoilers from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's first and second seasons on Netflix.]

For Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's breakout star and fan favorite, Tati Gabrielle playing the ever-wicked Prudence was a bit of a departure for the actress.

"I have never really played a villainous character before. This is my first time in that experience. I thought it would be fun to challenge myself and step out of the box," Gabrielle tells The Hollywood Reporter during the latest episode of In Studio. And while Prudence may not similar to her there is another onscreen witch that shares the same name and Gabrielle relates the character to.

And through Prudence's story the series explores an array of complex relationship dynamics.

To start, when viewers are first introduced to the character in season one she is an orphan until later its revealed that her father has been there the entire time. "Any orphan what they want is to be claimed and that they have a place. She wants to feel like she's a part of a family," says Gabrielle.

And their relationship comes to the forefront in season two, "For Father Blackwood to deny her that from birth and continue to that just tears a person down. She starts to realize who Father Blackwood really is and reconciles her own morals and her own moral compass to figure out is this the family that I actually want to be a part of."

Similarly to the show's title character, Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) there is a search for identity and where they belong in the world. And while the two are often at odds their relationship goes beyond being enemies. Says Gabrielle, "Their relationship is this very every morphing thing as they learn more about each other."

Adding, "Prudence definitely respects Sabrina that despite that she is half mortal the grit that she has and the way she doesn't back down from any fight she's like, 'Girl you got it.' But most of the time Prudence aligns with Sabrina when it serves her own benefit and her own struggle for power."

As for what's next for the characters for part three Gabrielle says, "Now that we have no Dark Lord where does our faith lie? I'd love to see how [the aunts] change what's our entire witch world and what we know to be safe and true."

Watch Gabrielle's full interview above where she talks about her character's relationship to Ambrose, mastering those samurai swords for season two and more.